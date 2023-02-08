Police
February 6
Traffic stop, W. Sixth AVe. And Rural St., 12:30 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Sixth Ave., and Rural St., 12:36 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 1290 W. 5th Ave., 2:56 p.m.
Animal bite, 1201 W. 12th Ave., 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff
Injury accident, 446 Hwy. 56, Allen, 12:38 p.m.
Fire - brush fire, 1821 Road 330, Reading, 3:56 p.m.
Feb. 7
Non-injury accident, Road 105 and Road X, 6:42 a.m.
