Emporia's Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is set to open Aug. 1 at 2031 W. Sixth Ave., and a community launch party is set for next week.
The launch party, complete with free pizza, door prizes, games and inflatables is scheduled for 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Visitors can win a 65-inch television, kids bicycles and gift cards.
As The Gazette reported last week, Allison Railsback, MSN, APRN-CNP has been hired as the site provider.
According to the company’s web site, Railsback moved to Kansas in 2005 before heading to Iowa in 2019. In 2023, she moved to a farm outside of Lebo with her husband and two children.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care promises to provide same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing and EKG services on-site.
Xpress Wellness has 33 locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, with its closest urgent care center to Emporia located in Manhattan and Junction City. A new location is also planned in Lawrence.
You can follow https://www.facebook.com/XpressWellnessEmporia for more information.
