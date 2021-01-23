Two were hospitalized following reports of a wreck north of Emporia, early Saturday morning
At 2:07 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the area after a 2013 Kia Optima drive by 22-year-old Mason French of Admire left the roadway into the west ditch and rolled twice. French and his passenger, 26-year-old Alexander Conley of Strong City, were both ejected from the vehicle.
French was transported by personal vehicle to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Conley was transported via ambulance and then transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka via helicopter with critical injuries.
According to a release from Deputy Zachary Shafer, neither French nor Conley were wearing seat belts.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
