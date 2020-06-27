"No-Waste Organic Gardening: Eco-Friendly Solutions to Improve Any Garden," by Shawna Coronado, Cool Springs Press, 2020, $19.99.
Except for a few zucchinis in my youth, I have not made much effort to plant a vegetable garden. Maybe it is the need to stick around home, but it is looking more and more like a good idea. I have hesitated in the past to read the huge thick gardening tomes because I am rather impatient and want to quickly get to the part where I dig in the dirt. I assume plants know what they are doing, so why do I need to read a whole book about every detail? That is why I gravitated to the book No-Waste Organic Gardening by Shawna Coronado.
The book is nicely laid out with color photography and graphics. It is information dense, but not in an intimidating way. The pages are easily read and absorbed. For the beginner it covers the basics and leaves one with the confidence to forge ahead.
Since the focus of the book is no waste, the author shares chapters on greywater, handing pests in an earth friendly way and using cast offs to accent your décor. One of those ideas includes edging your garden with all those wine bottles you emptied over the winter while thinking of sunnier days. Or maybe you have an old chair you decided not to use in the house, but it still has sentimental value. You can turn that into a planter.
The section on composting is highly informative. I did not know there were so many types of compost. You will also learn about what not to put in your compost pile (greasy foods, nut butters or cat litter) and even how to make your own potting soil mix.
Speaking of winter, there is a section about starting seedlings in the house and even a good tip about using a paper towel to create seed starters. The author also introduced me to a new word: Thigmotropism. It is a term for how a plant responds to touch. Seedlings like to be petted. It helps them grow stronger and healthier. But be gentle. No bear hugs please. Those are only for trees.
Once the work is done for the day, the author shows you how to create a patio space or a tiki-hut to help you enjoy the beauty of your plantings.
If you really enjoyed this book then connect with the author through her e-newsletter, online courses or her blog. Grow your own food and be a more eco-conscious gardener!
