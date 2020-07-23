Wanda Lee Hedgespeth, 73, lifetime resident of Morris County, Kansas passed away July 21, 2020, at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born March 29, 1947, the daughter of Neil and Jessie (Burnett) Williams. She graduated from Council Grove High School in 1965. Wanda married Ralph Hedgespeth on September 24, 1965.
Wanda worked at different places throughout the years in Emporia, while raising her family. She retired in 2008, after working 28 years in food service for USD 417. She enjoyed cooking and loved feeding her family. After retirement her and Ralph enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Helen, Lucille and Karen. Wanda is survived by her husband, Ralph; sons, Brian Hedgespeth and wife Melanie of Salina and Paul Hedgespeth of Council Grove; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale Williams and wife Elie of Council Grove.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, July 27th, at the Dunlap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. Online condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
