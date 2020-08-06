Lyon County Public Health officials reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new recoveries, Thursday afternoon.
The new cases bring the county's overall totals to 694 recorded positives, including 79 active cases, 601 recoveries and 13 deaths.
With questions on how a COVID-positive patient gets counted as a recovery coming in to The Emporia Gazette offices daily, we turned to Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith for clarification.
Smith said COVID patient is counted as a recovery when they have met Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines for release from isolate. That means, she said, that while they may no longer be contagious, the individuals may also not be truly "recovered" in the true sense of the word.
"This criteria is set on what studies have shown the contagious period to be," she told The Emporia Gazette. "So, although a patient may be released from isolation by us, they may not feel completely 'well' enough to go fully back to all normal activities. It just means they are not considered to be contagious any longer."
The current criteria to be considered recovered from COVID-19 is patient must be at least 10 days post their initial onset of symptoms and at least three days with no fever and a general improvement of symptoms.
"The minimum amount of time a person will be on isolation is 10 days," Smith said. "Some that are ill may be on isolation for just the 10 days and others may run a fever for a couple of weeks or be really sick for a month. If someone is asymptomatic, the isolation period is 10 days after the test date before we move them to a 'recovered' status."
For some, lingering issues may hang on after they are considered recovered from the disease.
"Many of our positive patients will have the lingering cough and lingering fatigue," Smith said. "Those are probably the most common that we have heard. And some take a bit for that sense of taste and smell to return if they lost that during the illness."
Sixty of Lyon County's active cases are related to five ongoing clusters spread out between private industry and long term care facilities.
As of Thursday, there were four active cases attributed to three private industry clusters with 144 total cases and one death reported.
Long term care facilities account for 99 total cases — 56 of those active. Six deaths have been reported.
Seven local patients are currently hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.