Jack and Cindy Richard of Olpe recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Cindy Gasche and Jack Richard were married on Nov. 28, 1070 at Sacred Heart Church in Emporia.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Richard are retired.
The couple’s children are Angie Richard of Olpe; Melissa Mackey of Olathe; and Elizabeth Belt of Kansas City, Missouri. They have six grandchildren.
A family vacation to celebrate is planned for a future date.
Well wishes for the couple may be sent to PO Box 106, Olpe, KS 66865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.