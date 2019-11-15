Lyon County Commissioners unanimously approved the latest in a long line of improvements to area emergency response systems during Thursday morning’s action session.
Emergency 911 Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy updated the board on the need for new on-duty notification software, saying she had received several complaints about the current system’s reliability from first responders in rural areas.
“You’re not going to want to carry your radio with you everywhere you go,” Van Gundy said. “So a lot of first responders and fireman are just taking their phones and using Active 911. The problem is — when we put those calls into the system — the system recognizes it needs to go through Active 911 and pulls an address. It shoots that address off immediately and shows up on their phones, but some of the addressing is incorrect … We’re getting reports from rural fireman that they’re seeing addresses in Lawrence, they’re seeing addresses in different counties and different areas of the highway. It really doesn’t help them at times.”
Van Gundy also stressed the need for area agencies to be able to have accurate information during quickly-developing or large-scale situations.
“We found that after the Hobby Lobby incident — where we needed to get a lot of responders to one place very quickly — we did not have enough people to notify all those that needed to know,” Van Gundy said. “During those types of evolving, sudden incidents, somebody has to take their time and attention away from that to call someone and say, ‘Hey Sheriff, we have a 120-mile-per-hour chase going on in the county.’ Obviously, that’s a safety problem. Right now, we’re working with two dispatchers, and something like that takes their focus away from other things they should be paying attention to.”
Moving forward, the new system — known as HipLink — will be used by the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to upgrade the sharing of crucial information with first responders from eight separate area agencies. All nine organizations will pay equal portions of the $58,650 installation and maintenance fees, resulting in commitments just over $6,500 from each. The complete amount will be paid from the county’s non-tax 911 emergency fund initially, with each agency’s portion acting as reimbursements.
In other business, Julie Walter approached commissioners with quarterly reports from the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. She said the past few months had been active ones for the organization, so much so that it was looking for more volunteers.
“Between July 1, 2019 and Sept. 1, 2019, our agency provided 1,391 contacts to 361 customers for information referral assistance,” Walter said. “We also provided senior health insurance counseling to 352 contacts and distributed 163 commodity boxes at the Friendship Center. We distributed additional boxes in the community totaling 354 commodity boxes during that time frame.
“We need volunteers, and we need more volunteership counselors everywhere for our [Retired Senior Volunteer Program] … The need for help in providing seniors with trustworthy information about their Medicare decisions is critical. We do not have enough trained, certified people to do that anywhere in our region.”
More information on the organization, including employment opportunities, can be accessed online at www.ncfhaaa.com. The agency can also be contacted by phone at 340-8001 and has offices located at 221 W. Logan Ave.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
• Decided a tie-breaker for a position on the Olpe City Council, which was awarded to Les Farr
• Approved a resolution to post weight limits on 17 area bridges
• Approved a $4,118 installation fee for improved courthouse door security systems
