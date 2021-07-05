The Emporia Gazette
Fireworks lit up the sky during the city of Emporia’s annual Fourth of July display Sunday evening.
The show, organized by Bernie Toso and a group of volunteers, was most visible from the Emporia State University campus and lasted for around 30 minutes.
This was the city’s first fireworks display since 2019.
