Lois A. Tyson, of Emporia, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Flint Hills Care and Rehab in Emporia. She was 97.
Private graveside will be held at Osage City Cemetery in Osage City, Kansas. VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City has the arrangements.
