Senior Food Box Program in Emporia
The Kansas Food Bank and Friendship Center have openings for the USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is available in Lyon County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements.
Food packages include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra-high temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.
Interested seniors must fill out an application and provide proof of ID, proof of income (Social Security Statement) and proof of address. Once approved, they will receive a monthly food box.
Applications, and information on income guidelines, are available by calling Debi at the Kansas Food Bank 316-265-3663.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 Exchange St., serves meals and hands out bags of pantry food from 4 - 5 p.m. on Sundays.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Volunteer workday
Pioneer Bluffs will hold a volunteer workday from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. today, Feb. 6 at the historic ranch in Matfield Green. The day begins with a health check and chat about what has been happening.
At around 9:00 a.m. the group will unbox 120 new chairs - bring your favorite box cutter; use leaf blower to clean out the channel for chair lift, take staples and nails out of barn loft stage backdrop, organize supplies and more. Questions? Email Executive Director Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or call 785-393-1569.
Fundraiser at the VFW
VFW Post 1980 is hosting a Valentine’s Day dance at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. from 8 - 11 p.m. Feb. 13. The Barbees will perform. Carnations will be given to the first 30 ladies provided by Designs by Sharon. There are also raffle items, a 50/50 cash drawing and drink specials.
Entry is $5 per person. All are welcome to attend.
Commodity distribution
Commodities will be distributed from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 — or until boxes are gone — curbside at The Salvation Army, 209 W. 4th Ave. All persons are required to stay in their vehicle.
To be eligible for Commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below certain income guidelines. If you have any questions please call the office at 620-342-3093.
If you have someone else pick up your commodities for you, The Salvation Army will need a new TEFAP Proxy form 2021 on file prior to distribution. Forms are available to pick up at the office at 327 Constitution St. from 9 a.m. - 4:30pm. Call 620-342-3093 or send a message on Facebook with a valid email address and they will send a form to be printed, filled out and returned.
