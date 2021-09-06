One of five suspects in the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila is set to appear in Lyon County District Court Tuesday morning for a bond modification hearing.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, will appear in front of Judge Jeffry Larson at 10 a.m. to request a possible reduction in bond.
Cornejo-Campoverde, along with Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., Armando Nunez, 20, Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — are each facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.
Avila's body was discovered by Lyon County Sheriff's deputies in a burning vehicle about five miles east of Emporia on Sept. 6, 2017. The initial call came in as a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Road 160 and Road T, near the Neosho River.
Each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
On Aug. 20, bond for each defendant was set at $750,000.
