The Emporia State volleyball team will host two matches this weekend as it continues its 15-match spring season. The Hornets (2-5) will take on Newman (1-8) at 6 p.m. on Friday and Central Oklahoma (8-3) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Emporia State returns to White Auditorium after a 3-0 road loss to Central Missouri on March 9. The Hornets have already played each of this weekend’s opponents on the road this season, knocking off Newman 3-1 and getting swept by Central Oklahoma 3-0.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance at this weekend’s matches is limited to 250. Tickets can can be purchased at the Sixth Avenue entrance to White Auditorium at rates of $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children and for free from ESU students with a valid student ID.
The matches will also be available via streaming on the MIAA Network.
The Hornets will host Central Missouri on Tuesdays.
