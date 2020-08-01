Emporia American Legion Baseball player and recent Emporia High School graduate John Miller was awarded the Sam Ellis Scholarship on July 24.
Miller will be attending Baker University on a baseball scholarship in the fall.
"The Sam Ellis Scholarship is presented to a senior baseball player in the American Legion Baseball program who represents exceptional character on and off the field and is a leader on the baseball field," said Coach Anthony Markowitz in a written release.
Larry and Marilyn Ellis and Jim and Sheila Markowitz have awarded this to an individual annually for the last 13 years.
The funds for the scholarship come from the Sam Ellis Classic, which has been held for 13 years, along with contributions from Lee and Crystal Firestone.
