ADMIRE - Roy Lee Jenkins, 85, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home near Admire.
Roy Lee was born January 24, 1936 in Reading, Kansas, the son of David and Elnora (Wright) Jenkins.
Roy was joined in marriage to Mary Apps on November 22, 1960 in Osage City. She preceded him in death in 1986. Later he married Neva Deskins, she also preceded him in death.
He served in the United States Army and was a long-time farmer around the Admire and Reading area.
Roy will be forever remembered by his daughters, Mary (Eddie) Mueller, Carol (Brian) Dailey and Kathryn Wood, all of Admire; a sister, Linda Croucher of Osage; two brothers, Lewis Jenkins of Emporia and Thomas Jenkins of Osage City; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clifford and William Jenkins; a sister, Dolores; a grandson, David Wood and a son-in-law, Don Wood.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Inurnment to follow at the Osage City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523.
