Beginning Thursday against Northeastern State, the atmosphere in White Auditorium should take another step forward as the Hornet Revue, Cheer squad and a limited number of Emporia State students will be allowed entry to Lady Hornet and Hornet basketball games.
Students will need to sign up for their free tickets at www.hornet.digital/esustudentbasketballentry in advance of the game. The system will close down approximately three hours before tip off of the first game of the day and there will be no tickets available at White Auditorium.
Students will need to enter White Auditorium via the west entrance and show their student ID to confirm entry. Everyone attending the games needs to go through the temperature check upon entry and masks must be worn at all times. Student seating will be on the stage bleachers only and social distancing is required.
After consultation with Lyon County Public Health in January, Emporia State began allowing a limited number of fans into White Auditorium based on donor/season ticket history in addition to player pass lists for both teams with a $10 charge for those on the visiting list.
