Norma Louise Johnson, 92, passed away early Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Emporia Place.
She was born April 16, 1930 in Aliceville, Kansas the daughter of John Henry and Edna Sophia Rahmeier Schotte.
Norma graduated from Burlington High School with the Class of 1948. She worked throughout her high school years at Plaza Theater in Burlington.
On July 24, 1948 she was joined in marriage to Kenneth Eugene Johnson in Aliceville, Kansas. Their marriage spanned nearly 69 years. To this union were born four children who will keep her memory forever in their hearts. Survivors include: a daughter, Marletta Quandt and her husband Steve of Emporia; a son, Gary Johnson and his wife Cris of Virgil, Kansas; a son, Virgil Johnson and his wife Deb of Madison; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, on April 9, 2017 and was also preceded by their daughter, Janet.
After her children were all in school she went back to work, in the1970’s managing Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores. In the late 1970’s and early 1980’s she went to office work at a local manufacturing company and oil field company.
Norma and Kenneth were devoted members of the Gridley Christian Church for many years. After moving to Emporia in 2016 they began attending Victory Fellowship Church.
Services for Norma will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Victory Fellowship Church of Emporia. Burial will follow services at Gridley Cemetery where she will join her beloved Kenneth. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
