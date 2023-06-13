Janis L. Thogmartin of Emporia died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 73.
Janis was born on January 6, 1950, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of William Aaron and Rosalie Ruth Boldt Gilbert. She married Clyde Orville Thogmartin, Jr. on July 1, 1978, in Chase, Kansas. He died on March 10, 2020, in Emporia.
Surviving family members include brother, Larry Gilbert and wife Ellen of McPherson; niece and nephew, Kyle Gilbert and Lesli and Jason Coomes; special friends, Carl and Rita Headrick, Wendy and Matt Booker, Kent and Nikki Simmons, Richard and Sandra Headrick.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Janis was a homemaker and a member of the First Christian Church, Emporia.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Emporia with burial following at the Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions to Emporia State University Foundation or the First Christian Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
