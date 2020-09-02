SOS, Inc. of Emporia was awarded more than $340,000 in grant funding Monday as Governor Laura Kelly announced a range of 2021 payouts to be used in the support of state domestic violence/sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers.
The money includes $240,377 from the State General Fund for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, $47,220 in Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards and an additional $55,977 as part of the 2021 Federal Family Violence Prevention & Services Act.
“COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Kelly said.
The State General Fund Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault funds are used for support services, outreach, and training for community-based programs located in large and small communities across Kansas. As with SOS, these programs provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victims and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.
Children’s Advocacy Center awards support child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.
Without these funds, millions of federal dollars would not be available to increase safety in Kansas communities.
“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans,” Kelly said. “I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most.”
SOS, Inc.’s Emporia offices are located at 618 Mechanic St. and are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The organization can be reached at 343-8799 during regular operating hours or anytime through the SOS toll-free 24/7 helpline at 800-825-1295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.