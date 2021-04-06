The Emporia boys tennis team hosted its third tournament in less than a week Saturday and saw its doubles teams take fourth and 12th place.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz took fourth place after going 2-2 with victories over Arec Jayne and Aiden Jones of Valley Center (8-2) and Chris Harris and Jeremiah Rather of Andover (8-1).
Brock Guion and Dylan Davis, the No. 2 doubles squad, placed 12th with a 1-3 record. They defeated Braden Maltz and Matthew Allbritten of Valley Center 8-4.
The Spartans will have a short break before returning to action at Salina Central on Tuesday, April 13.
