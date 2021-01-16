Harold D. Wonser, 80, of Emporia, passed away January 12, 2021, at Newman Regional Hospital, in Emporia.
He was born on March 14, 1940, the son of Paul Lee and Lillie Mae Logsdon Wonser, north of Wauneta.
The family moved to Beaumont in December 1942, where they lived until they moved north of Beaumont up by Reece. The family moved to Grenola in 1954, where Harold finished his schooling. He joined the Navy in 1958.
After he retired from the service, he met and married Winona Garrett. They lived north of Emporia.
Harold went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad until retiring.
He lost Winona after almost 40 years of marriage.
A few years later, he met Maryetta. They were companions for about 5 years before she passed away.
He met and married Joy Kimbel on September 2, 2017, in Emporia.
Harold loved to go camping, hunting, and fishing. He also liked playing Pinochle with family and friends and Uno with his nieces and nephews.
The most important things in Harold’s life were his family, friends and his faith in God.
Survivors include his wife, Joy, of the home; step-daughter, Jean Hedgepeth, her husband, children and grandchildren; and sister, Opal Knudsen of Eureka; lots of nieces and nephews and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Winona and companion, Maryetta; his parents, Paul and Lillie Wonser; six brothers, Levi, Vernon, Donald, Leslie, David, Arthur and one sister, Ruby Sweet.
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
