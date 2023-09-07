Two early morning water main breaks are keeping City of Emporia crews busy Thursday morning.
According to Communications Manager Christine Torrens, crews are on site of a water main break at 10th Avenue between Merchant and Constitution streets. A second break is located on Union Street.
Water service may be disrupted from Merchant to Constitution streets, and for customers located between First and South Avenues on Union Street.
