The big yellow School Dist. 251 school bus was, as last year, driven by Mark Robinson for the 2023 Santa Fe Trail Bus Tour across North Lyon County.
Again the tour guides were Jan Huston and LeRoy Boline. This year we had three co-sponsors working with us: The Lyon Co. History Center, USD 251, and the Heart of the Flint Hills Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Assn. This SFTA chapter has recently been revived and is working to preserve the Trail history in Morris, Lyon, Wabaunsee and Osage counties. With their help in advertising, we had so much interest that we were able to run two tours this year, one on April 22 in conjunction with the North Lyon County Arts Festival, and a second tour on April 29.
Huston also presented a program in Emporia and the same in Council Grove, to give the tourists more history knowledge in advance of the tour. She showed the video of the history of North Lyon County, and slides of the 1973 archaeological dig that was done at Rock Creek crossing, the site of Bloody Bill Anderson’s murder of Judge A.I. Baker in 1862.
As was done last year, the bus followed the trail from east to west, stopping at several places to explore: a gravesite where possibly some Mexicans were buried; Old Allen where re-enactors Phil and Jami Mott presented a version of a sutler’s tent with examples of the type of items that were sold at Charles Withington’s store at 142 Mile Creek; the cemetery at Agnes City; and ending with the Santa Fe Trail Association’s excellent display and footpath down near the Rock Creek crossing. Many other points of interest were presented by the tour guides as the bus followed the modern roads closest to the winding path of the original Santa Fe Trail, the super-highway of its time.
Lunch was presented on both Saturdays by a fine group of volunteer women led by Linda Orear and Carol Curless, much to the delight of our tourists’ tastebuds. The tour took about six hours including the lunch stop. Our bus tour guests were very pleased and surprised at how much there was to see and learn along the Santa Fe Trail across North Lyon County.
