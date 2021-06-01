The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is asking the community to prepare for changes in parking and traffic ahead of the Unbound Gravel race.
The following areas will be affected:
Downtown parking
All vehicles will be towed or moved after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 5 from the 600 - 1200 blocks of Commercial Street and the 700 - 900 blocks of Mechanic Street.
These areas will remain closed to parking for the duration of the Unbound Gravel race.
Traffic Advisory for Highland
Changes in traffic are to be expected in Emporia and around Lyon County.
Highland Street through Emporia State University may have heavy cyclist traffic between June 4-6.
Traffic Advisory for Merchant Street ramp
The Merchant Street on and off ramp to I-35 will have heavy cyclist traffic.
Large groups of riders will be in the area starting Tuesday, June 2 through June 4.
Americus checkpoint
Americus Main Street and surrounding area will have heavy cyclist traffic.
Large groups of riders will be in the area June 4-6.
Emergency messaging
Be prepared for emergencies during the Unbound Gravel race. Sign up for weather and local alerts by texting "Unbound" to 888-777. This service is provided by LCECC to include:
- National Weather Service advisories, watches, and warnings
- 911 telephone outages
- Local area emergency warnings
- Important notices that may impact racers and the public
Quiet hours will be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Alerts will cover Lyon, Wabaunsee, Morris, and Chase counties.
Alerts begin Tuesday, June 2. You will automatically be unenrolled from alerts on June 8.
#CallUsIfYouNeedUs
#BePrepared See Less
