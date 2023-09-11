Empower House Ministries recently announced its plan to introduce a new recovery residence designed specifically for men in October.
This expansion comes after the successful launch of their recovery residence for women suffering with addiction in February 2022, and it is expected to double the organization's current residential capacity.
According to a written release, Empower House Ministries is committed to providing a supportive environment for individuals struggling with addiction. Their approach includes offering stable housing for long-term recovery seekers and teaching essential life skills, such as budgeting, job searching, health management, relationship-building, and self-identity. This comprehensive approach combines structure, accountability, support, and tools for lifestyle transformation.
Executive Director and Founder Melissa Landis said the new men's recovery residence will be located in Emporia, providing a safe haven for those on the path to recovery. Empower House has secured a lease for a five-bedroom, two-bath residence, with a two-year option to purchase.
To expedite the launch of operations and initiate fundraising efforts, Empower House Ministries recently received a $200,000 grant from Kansas Fights Addiction, resulting from the opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies. This grant will allow the organization to start operations through rental arrangements and subsequently contribute to the property's purchase. The exact timeline for acquisition will depend on the success of ongoing fundraising initiatives.
For additional information about Empower House Ministries and its programs, please visit their official website at www.empowerhouseministries.org or contact Melissa Landis at melissa@empowerhouseministries.org or 620-412-2002.
(1) comment
Remember, this is $200,000 that could have just gone to "busting heads" and prison sentences Some call this "Defunding the Police", I call it smart law enforcement. By addressing the root causes and giving hope and purpose to these people we help all of society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.