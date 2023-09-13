Stormont Vail Health announced a new addition to its medical team Wednesday, benefiting patients across the Stormont Vail Health region including Emporia, Topeka, Lawrence and Manhattan.
Dr. Prathyusha Pagadala, M.D., will join as an endocrinology physician.
“I specialize in Endocrinology, the branch of medicine that specializes in hormones; how they’re made, what their function is, and the diseases related to them. It’s a very analytical specialty,” said Dr. Pagadala.
Born in India and having spent a significant portion of her life in the United States, Dr. Pagadala brings a diverse background and a wealth of medical knowledge to her role. After returning to India to complete her medical education at Sri Ramachandra University, she returned to the United States to complete her residency program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Prior to joining Stormont Vail Health, Dr. Pagadala served as a Primary Care Physician at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Maryland. In 2021, she began her Endocrinology Fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center, further honing her skills in the field.
Dr. Pagadala’s primary goal is to help patients manage chronic endocrine diseases effectively. She describes herself as an empathetic provider, emphasizing the importance of patient education and empowerment in managing their health.
“I know it’s very difficult to be in a position where you’re not feeling well and having to seek out care to find answers. Each patient encounter — if they leave their visit with me feeling like they’ve learned something, they’re empowered about their healthcare, and able to self-manage some of their issues or conditions, I define that as a successful visit,” she explained.
Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Pagadala enjoys spending quality time with her family, indulging in Sci-Fi literature, practicing yoga for relaxation and staying informed by listening to podcasts.
