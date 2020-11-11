Head coach Bryan Sailer has announced the signing of six high school players to attend Emporia State and play soccer for the Hornets. Aliyah Ayala, Holly Barney, Reina Cline, Riley Cowan, Haley Sparks, and Taige Webster will compete for the Hornets in the fall of 2021.
Aliyah Ayala is a forward/winger from Independence, Missouri. She was the Suburban Conference Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and is a two-time First-Team All-Conference and All-Region performer. She was named Second-Team All-State in 2019. She holds the Fort Osage HS single game record with six and the single season record with 61 goals scored.
Sailer on Ayala:
"Aliyah is a very versatile offensive player. She's one I know will be great. She can be very effective out wide or as an attacking mid. She is very dynamic. She is a diamond in the rough. Big talent in a smaller school."
Holly Barney is an attacking mid-fielder from Olathe. She was an All-Sunflower League performer as a freshman, sophomore and junior. She led Olathe West HS in scoring as a freshman and sophomore. She is a national training program participant and Olympic Development Program regional pool player. She represented the United States in Columbia, South America on the US National Futsal (an indoor version of soccer played on a hard surface) Team
Sailer on Barney:
"Holly is an attacking midfielder with elite technical skills. Her ability on the ball is second to none. She can score from outside the area. Holly will help us right away."
Reina Cline is mid-fielder from Wichita. She was an honorable mention All-AVCTL performer in 2019. She led Maize HS in scoring in both 2018 and 2019 and scored a single game record five goals in a match.
Sailer on Cline:
"Reina's technical skills and vision are what sets her apart. She has a great soccer mind and very high work rate."
Riley Cowan is a defender from Topeka. She was the city Freshman Newcomer of the Year for Seaman HS and started throughout her career. She was an All-Centennial League performer and team captain. Her brother Dalton is a member of the Hornet football team while her father Jeff played football for Emporia State and her mother Cassie played basketball for the Lady Hornets.
Sailer on Cowan:
"Riley is a defender who has the size, speed, and physicality to compete in the MIAA. She comes from a family of great athletes to go to Emporia State! We hope Riley continues that tradition."
Haley Sparks is a forward/winger from Park City. She was a First-Team All-State performer at Valley Center HS and is a two-time All-AVCTL honoree, earning the honor as a forward in 2018 and at midfield in 2019.
Sailer on Sparks:
"Haley is a winger that can make things happen. She can score you the big goal or get an important assist. She is very tenacious and has a very high work rate. Haley will make our team better from the get go!"
Taige Webster is a forward/winger from Wichita. She has been a four year starter for Maize HS
Sailer on Webster:
"Taige is a very fast, physical, offensive player. She has the physical tools. And that is what's needed to compete in the MIAA."
Emporia State went 13-4-3 last season and were eliminated from the MIAA Tournament on penalty kicks during the semifinals. The Hornets were ranked seventh in the final regular season regional rankings, but the automatic qualifier from the GAC took the final spot in the regional tournament. The Hornets will return nine of 11 starters including four of their top five scorers led by MIAA Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Dimarco along with goal keeper Jillian Patton who had six shutouts and a part of another. They should also get back defender Ashlyn Lakin who earned second-team All-MIAA and All-Region honors as a freshman before sitting out this season with an injury.
