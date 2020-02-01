Hygiene products drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a hygiene products drive for Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission now through Feb. 7.
New, unused hygiene products will be collected in a box by the Snack Bar, entrance F, at the hospital, 1201 W. 12th Ave.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold a clothing giveaway 1 - 3 p.m. today at 7 E. 4th Ave.
Come and fill a bag with as much as you need. All items are new or gently uses and everything is free, no strings attached.
Meet Alastair Heim
Children’s author Alastair Heim will share his insights into effective read-aloud strategies and practices for child care and early childhood professionals from 9 - 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Emporia Public Library. The free event can provide one hour of KDHE training.
Then, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., children ages preschool - 8 are invited to enjoy cookies and crafts with Heim. He has written books such as “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” and “No Tooting at Tea.” The first 50 families will receive an autographed book. The free program is sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Super Bowl Breakfast
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial is hosting a breakfast from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday at Senior Citizens Center, 423 Main St., Allen.
The menu includes breakfast casserole, pancakes and sausage. There will also be a bake sale featuring Kansas City Chiefs-themed items. There will be an auction of a variety of donated items to raise the remaining $5,000 needed for stones at the memorial.
Come out and support veterans, enjoy breakfast and support a good cause.
Puppy day at the library
Burnley Memorial Library will hold a story time featuring puppies 9 a.m. today at the library, 421 Oak St., Cottonwood Falls.
Come out to play with puppies, enjoy a story and get a puppy-themed bookmark.
Groundhog dinner
The First Congregational Church Groundhog dinner is 5:30 - 7 p.m. today at the church, located at 12th Avenue and State Street. Entrance at the west door. An elevator is available.
The menu includes ham loaf, baked potato, green beans, salad, hot rolls, dessert, coffee and tea, for a free-will donation.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meet
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “The Dynamic Experience” presented by Dynamics Discs Community Liaison Jake Key. The greeters will be Mary Beth Janssen and Carolyn Hossfeld. The Thought of the Day will be given by Pam Abel.
Concert of prayer
Family Promise of the Flint Hills invites the community to a Concert of Prayer 6 - 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 823 Merchant St. This is an event to bring awareness to the need for homelessness resources as well as a time for us to spend time in prayer as to what God is guiding us to do about resolving some of those needs and provide some of those resources for homeless and the vulnerable in our community. Enjoy an evening of prayer, music and scripture.
Pancake fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop No. 157 will host its annual pancake fundraiser from 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 202 E. 12th Ave. Enter by the glasses in north door.
Enjoy all you can eat pancakes with three sausage, coffee or milk for $6. Kids ages 5 and under eat free. Extra milk is 75 cents. Extra sausage is 50 cents each or $1 for three.
Proceeds help offset the cost of the troop’s High Adventurer programs and summer camp fees.
VFW Chili cook-off
VFW Post 1980 will host a chili cook-off fundraiser at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the VFW. Bring chili to the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., between 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m.
Suggested donation of $5. Bring something to go along with the chili - crackers, cheese, jalapenos, etc.
All money raised benefits the VFW.
Plumb Place Annual Meeting
The Plumb Place Board of Directors will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 11, at Plumb Place, 224 E. Sixth Ave. The regular board meeting will follow the annual meeting.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the courthouse annex. Jeff Bennett, of the Kansas Family Policy Alliance, will be the guest speaker.
