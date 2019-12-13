HESSTON — Emporia High’s girls couldn’t overcome a number of obstacles on Thursday night, as the Spartans couldn’t find offense inside the paint in a 38-29 loss to Nickerson.
E-High scored 17 of its points from either long range or the free-throw line, a tool E-High also didn’t get to use until the fourth quarter.
“We worked our tails off defensively, just offensively we couldn’t get a whole lot of looks and we definitely couldn’t get anything inside,” EHS Head Girls Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “They’ve got two 6-2 kids sitting in the paint and that’s hard for our guards (to attack). We’ve got to find a way to score beside the 3-point line and going inside to get our shot blocked. That’s what we needed to do better tonight.”
The Spartans’ leading weapon against opposing forwards, senior Mya Tovar, was also saddled with two early fouls, forcing her to spend a majority of the first half on the bench.
She also picked up her third very quickly after halftime, but remained in afterward.
“There was no pulling her out at (that) point,” Dorsey said. “We needed her on the floor. They play differently without her. She’s a spark and ... we were able to go on a run and close it, I thought we did some really good stuff down the stretch.”
EHS trailed by 10 at halftime, but in the third, the Spartans got a pair of 3-pointers from Gracie Gilpin and another by Rayanna Breshears to cut it to a three-point difference.
The Panther offense was only held in check for a limited time, however, as a putback late in the third pushed it back to a two-possession game.
“That one ... felt like the dagger, even though (the deficit) was only (five),” Dorsey said. “We worked so hard, finally had some pop and then gave up something inside. We didn’t shoot it well. We talked to the guards, we can’t die by the 3-point line and we definitely were trying to live out there and it didn’t work tonight. We’ve got to be able to find some scoring elsewhere. Especially (as) Tovar sat the bench the entire first half, basically, with foul trouble. When that happens, we have to have other people be able to step up.”
E-High fell to 2-1 on the year, but will play again Friday in the tournament finale, against Hesston.
“Playing tomorrow will help us,” Dorsey said. “It’s another opportunity to improve on some things. Nickerson gave us some looks I think are going to be tough to emulate in the Centennial League. That was good for us. We’re going to be very small in our league and we want to see how we can defend against these bigger teams, these bigger kids. Tonight we got an opportunity to look at that and ... we did alright. There’s obviously areas we need to get better at and we didn’t win, so we’re not happy about that, but playing tomorrow against Hesston, we’ll get some similar exposure. They’ve got size, they’ve got some guards that can play, they’re fast, they work hard, they’re well-coached. It’s another strong program that will do well in their ... season.
“This group is hungry and they want to continue to get better and it’ll be another chance for them to improve on some stuff.”
NHS 14 7 6 11 — 38
EHS 9 2 11 7 — 29
NHS: Jones 16, Stout 11, McLean 6, Ontjes 3, Apfel 2.
EHS: Breshears 10, Gilpin 9, Chapman 2, Tovar 6, Adams 2.
