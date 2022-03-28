The Emporia City Commission will discuss potential updates to the Southwest Santa Fe Skateboard Park during its Wednesday afternoon study session.
The skateboard park received an anonymous $250,000 donation last year to make improvements and updates. The donation came after Maddox Gutierrez, a local teenager, petitioned the city to do some work on the park.
The city will review renderings from American Ramp Company and pricing quotes for construction. Costs range from $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
The city will also discuss adopting the League of Kansas Municipalities Uniform Public Offense Code of Kansas Cities. The new edition includes 100 public offenses that can be adjudicated in municipal court.
They will also discuss three applications for common consumption area permits from Emporia Main Street, Visit Emporia and Radius Production LLC.
The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom. All meetings are streamed live on Facebook.
