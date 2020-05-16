Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Traffic stop, 500 S. Commercial St., 11:01 a.m.
Criminal threat, 1300 Merchant St., 1:39 p.m.
Simple battery, 300 Sylvan St., 2:43 p.m.
Vehicle impound, 500 Mechanic St., 4:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 8:50 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:06 a.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, 2000 N. Hwy. 99, 4:11 a.m.
Lost property, Road J and Road 200, 5:57 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - late report, by phone, 10:34 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 400 Mechanic St., 3:38 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Injury accident, 1000 KTA, Cottonwood Falls, 12:30 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.