Brian Alan Goodell was born August 13, 1977 in Emporia, Kansas and grew up nearby in the town of Lebo. Brian was a Navy veteran, serving as a Hospital Corpsman with the Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Lea Goodell; daughter, Katelynn; son, Tony; mother, Jewel Lenderman (Earl); father, Alan Goodell; brothers, Kevin (Monica), Nathan (Jamie), Nathan Kitson; sister, Tracy Reynolds; nieces, Hannah, Emily and Camryn, nephews, Charlie and Liam.
Brian loved his family, music, and was an avid Kansas Jayhawks and Chicago Bears fan.
He will be remembered as a person with a kind heart and a youthful spirit who bonded with people easily. We will always remember you Brian, and we hope you live in eternal peace. We love you.
