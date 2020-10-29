Eugenia “Jean” Lucille Schoenberger died on October 27, 2020 at her home in Emporia, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jean was born on June 29, 1938 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma the daughter of John and Lucille Comisky West. In 1956, she graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Parsons, Kansas and later attended Parson’s Junior College. On October 27, 1956 she married Russell Schoenberger II in South Mound, Kansas. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Russell Schoenberger II of the home; sons, Michael Schoenberger of Emporia, and Russell (DeeDee) Schoenberger III of Cedar Park, Texas; daughters, Karen Schoenberger of Pratt, Kansas, and Nancy (Jon) Pool of Emporia; grandchildren, Bryan Schoenberger, Brent Schoenberger, Jenifer Fowler, Andrew Pool, Jessica McElroy, Jamie Siedlik, Russell Schoenberger IV, and Kurtis Schoenberger; great-grandchildren, Kayla Martin, Kristin Mosley, Kynslee Fowler, Caleb Schoenberger, Haley Schoenberger, Caleb Pool, Oliver Pool, Isaac McElroy, Ainsley McElroy, Owen McElroy, Evan McElroy, Abigail Siedlik, Brooklynn Schoenberger, and Russell Schoenberger V.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Karl Schoenberger; daughter, Linda Schoenberger; great-granddaughter, Elise McElroy; and sisters, Lutitia Mae Woodworth and Francis Ann Chambers.
Jean was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was a licensed daycare provider and also had her state Real Estate license, was a state licensed liquor store owner and operator, and co-owned E and K Upholstery. She later retired from the food service department with USD 253.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia with burial following at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.