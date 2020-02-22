The Emporia High boys were well aware that they held the distinction of being the only team to fall victim to the Seaman Vikings this season.
The Spartans were determined to not allow that to happen a second time.
E-High went to work to assure that didn’t happen in a 56-45 victory over Seaman on Senior Night.
“I feel like we came out here, executed well, played as a team,” senior Connor Hoyt said. “It feels great.”
It was Hoyt who scored the Spartans’ first five points of the game, finishing with 12 on the night.
He was one of four who reached double-figure scoring, including all three seniors.
“That helps,” Hoyt said. “But we don’t care who scores as long as we win, that’s all that matters.”
E-High distanced itself in the second quarter, stretching a five-point lead to 13 by halftime, as an offensive rebound by Charles Snyder was dished to the corner, where Skyler Douglas popped a 3-pointer just a few seconds before the buzzer.
The Vikings focused hard on not allowing Snyder to get loose in the paint, which did create chances for the rest of the Spartan lineup.
“They really packed it in on us and tried to muddy it up,” EHS Head Coach Beau Welch said. “We did a good job of handling that. We created shots for everybody against that and were able to manage and handle that.”
In the second half, the Spartan defense tightened even more, getting back-to-back scores off turnovers from a Snyder breakaway dunk and a Douglas lay-in.
Seaman committed 20 turnovers on the day, which sparked the Spartans even more.
The victory improved the Spartans’ record to 9-9.
Seaman shooters got free almost at will in Topeka. On Friday, the Vikings made just seven threes, four of which came in the final quarter to tighten the margin.
“We didn’t play good up there,” Hoyt said. “It definitely hurt us. We wanted revenge for (it). (Today) we definitely locked them up, we played much better defense. They scored 71 points in the first game versus us and that really left a bitter taste in our mouth so we knew we’d have to play better defense today.
“We got up tighter on them and didn’t give them the space to shoot the three this game.”
EHS will finish its regular season next week in Manhattan and Junction City.
SHS 6 12 14 13 — 45
EHS 11 20 8 17 — 56
Seaman: Cowan 3, Brewer 14, Henry 9, Stuewe 3, Patterson 7, Kobuszeski 7, Foster 2.
Emporia: Hoyt 12, Baumgardner 10, Gilpin 2, Hines 5, Snyder 11, Douglas 16
