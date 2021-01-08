Shock and horror are the only words to describe the scene that played out this week in Washington after people stormed, ransacked and looted the Capitol. And to think that our own President not only had a rally early that day but then encouraged the citizens to go to the Capitol in protest. It is unbelievable.
Whether you support President Trump or not, whether you think the election was rigged or not, there is no place for this behavior in our country.
The United States needs to get back to law and order and have penalties for people who break the law.
Over this past year, countless cities have suffered devastating destruction at the hands of angry citizens. Just because people or crowds are angry because something didn’t go their way doesn’t mean they have a right to destroy communities, property, and cause unrest in our cities and nation.
When these things happen people need to be arrested and held accountable.
It is shocking to see how very few people were arrested Wednesday during the riot in Washington. All those who unlawfully entered the Capitol building and the session of Congress need to be arrested and have strong penalties.
To keep law and order we have laws and penalties for breaking those laws. In this case, a message needs to be sent loud and clear to every one of those rioters and to those watching who may think this is how we do business in America.
It is not.
It’s time to make America great again by restoring civil order. We take behavior such as this very seriously, the rioters are not above the law of the land and they will be held accountable for their actions.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
