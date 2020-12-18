Lyon County Public Health officials reported 63 new positives and 79 new recoveries in the organization’s latest case update, Friday morning, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 141.
Death’s attributed to the virus remain at 55 at this point in time, with an additional five death certificates pending verification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In all, 3,081 cases and 2,885 recoveries have been recorded since the pandemic first reached the county in March.
The KDHE also released updated statewide numbers Friday afternoon, adding 5,857 new cases, 88 new deaths and 125 new hospitalizations from Wednesday’s totals. Kansas has now recorded over 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 70,000 cases between Sedgewick and Johnson counties, alone. A total of 2,341 deaths have been confirmed at this time.
In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing for Lyon County and surrounding areas, Lyon County Emergency Management and Lyon County Public Health have announced a partnership with GoGetTested.com/kansas to provide expanded testing opportunities through Dec. 30. This expanded COVID-19 testing is available for a limited time as part of a "Home for the Holidays" initiative, giving community members the opportunity to get tested before potentially being around family members and loved ones during the holiday season.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Visitors should enter from US Hwy. 50 heading westbound and make the right-hand turn into the fairgrounds.
For more information on Emporia-area testing, visit https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19/. More on testing sites throughout the state can be found at GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
