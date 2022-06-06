Two life flights are being planned after a fiery crash on the Kansas Turnpike north of Emporia. Preliminary reports indicate one person has critical injuries.
A vehicle fire was reported shortly after noon in the northbound lanes near mile marker 134. One person reportedly is freed from the vehicle, but a second person is reported pinned.
A separate collision occurred around the same time near downtown Emporia. A train and a semi collided on Merchant Street, but no injuries are reported.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.