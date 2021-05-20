Daniel ‘Dan’ Murray Nielsen, 66, of Lebo, KS, passed away on Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dan was born to Murray and Cora (Weaver) Nielsen on July 20, 1954 in Emporia, Kansas. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Hartford High School before entering the military where he served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
On September 3, 2004, Dan was joined in marriage to Karen (Bryant) Nielsen in Eureka, KS. One of Dan’s greatest joys were his granddaughters. He loved spending time with family and having company over to the family home. In his spare time, Dan also enjoyed watching western films and attending auctions.
Dan is preceded in death by his father, Murray Nielsen and step-son, Bryant Mackey.
His loving memory lives on in the hearts of his wife, Karen Nielsen; daughter, Jennifer Brothers (Joshua); mother, Cora Brown; sisters, Sheryl Whitsitt, Nancy Gardner, and Cindy Arndt; step-children, Lanesa Poulton and Carl D. Mackey; 4 granddaughters, Haylee and Alexis Brothers, Andelyn Poulton, and Haidyn Mackey; and countless other extended family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
