CLARENCE HOWLAND

Clarence, son of Edward and Harriet Megown Howland, was born of March 19, 1936 in Troy, KS. He was educated in Troy schools, being an outstanding high school athlete in basketball, track, and football. He graduated in 1954. He graduated from the College of Emporia with a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in science and mathematics and from Emporia State University with a Master of Science in Education degree with emphasis in science. While attending C of E he lettered 4 years in track and football. Clarence served 6 years in the Army Reserves, obtaining rank of Staff Sergeant.
Clarence taught sciences and math courses plus coached basketball and track at Alden High School, Alden, KS from 1959-66. He taught 8th grade science at Lowther Junior High School in Emporia from 1966-69. From 1969-94 he taught at Emporia High School: chemistry, physiology & anatomy, geometry and coached track. Clarence was honored a number of years as an Outstanding Teacher and was a member of National Educators Association, active in KNEA and Emporia Teachers Association also serving on the Negotiation Team. He was inducted into the C of E Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Emporia First Baptist Church where he served on the Church Council as church moderator and finance ministry chair. He was an officer of the College of Emporia Alumni Association, working on the awarding of college scholarships.
Antique cars were an important part of his life. After retiring from teaching, he had more time to devote to learning more about the Model A. He was a founding member of the Flint Hills Antique Car Club, a member of the Wichita A’s, Fort Worth A Club, and High Country Touring Club.
Clarence was dedicated to his family. He and Verla Hoke were united in marriage at Humboldt, KS on June 7, 1958. They were college sweethearts. Their sons, Steven and Michael, made their family complete. They did a lot of traveling together. The highlight of later years of family experience was the annual Colorado vacation where he would ski with his sons and his 5 grandchildren: Kendra, Mallory, Erik, Allie and Carrie.
Clarence loved his family and was proud of each of their accomplishments, enjoyed teaching young people, and was a generous and kind friend.
Memorials can be made to either the First Baptist Church or Troy High Alumni Scholarship.
A Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia.
