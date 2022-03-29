Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
March 21-House
SB 313 would provide designations for two segments of highway in Bourbon County and Linn County, and a bridge in Pittsburg. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 448 would amend the state Unfair Trade Practice Law to exempt additional practices from those practices considered to be unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the business of insurance that relate to unfair discrimination and rebates. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 300 would amend definitions in the Kansas Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. Vote: Yeas 121; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
H Sub for SB 261 would prohibit the use of identifiable meat terms on the labels of meat analogs when the labels do not include proper qualifying language to indicate that such products do not contain meat. Vote: Yeas 96; Nays 26; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 417 would establish new permit renewal fee limitations for solid waste disposal areas and solid waste processing facilities that are regulated by the federal standards for the disposal of coal combustion residuals. Vote: Yeas 120; Nays 2; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
HB 2644 would designate the Sandhill plum, also known as the Chickasaw plum, as the official state fruit. Vote: Yeas 115; Nays 7; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
Sub HB 2447 would amend the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure to allow, at a preliminary examination, the defendant and the state to present witness testimony through a two-way electronic audio-video communication device. Vote: Yeas 120; Nays 2; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 200 would amend the Pharmacy Act of the State of Kansas to include point-of-care testing for and treatment of certain health conditions. Vote: Yeas 119; Nays 3; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 336 would amend certain investment limitation requirements to increase the permissible investment options in equity interests and preferred stock for Kansas-domiciled life insurance companies. Vote: Yeas 121; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
HB 2253 would amend provisions of the Prescription Monitoring Program Act. Vote: Yeas 121; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
HB 2632 would create in the Revised Kansas Code for Care of Children a program within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the training of and payment for Child Abuse Review and Evaluation providers who conduct CARE exams. Vote: Yeas 95; Nays 27; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 346 would allow for the on-farm retail sale of milk or milk products and specifies requirements. Vote: Yeas 119; Nays 3; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 141 would enact the Kansas Uniform Directed Trust Act to allow for the creation of directed trusts and amend provisions in the Kansas Uniform Trust Code. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 343 would replace statutory references to “hearing impairment” and similar terms with “hard of hearing,” “hearing loss,” or “deaf.” Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 446 would designate each of three bridges in Cherokee County as Veterans Memorial Bridges. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 483 would amend the crimes of theft and aggravated criminal damage to property to address theft or criminal damage to remote service units. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
H Sub for SB 19 would implement the established 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline in Kansas and outline the responsibilities of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Hotline centers, and service providers. Vote: Yeas 114; Nays 8; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
HB 2600 would authorize the State Board of Regents to sell or exchange property on behalf of Emporia State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, and the University of Kansas. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 215 would transfer authority for driver’s education, motorcycle education, and truck driver training programs operated by postsecondary institutions from the State Board of Regents to the Department of Revenue and authority for driver training schools from the State Board of Education to the Department of Revenue. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
H Sub for SB 28 would enact law and amend requirements for registration of pharmacy benefits managers with the Commissioner of Insurance to instead require licensure under the Pharmacy Benefits Manager Licensure Act. Votes: Yeas 120; Nays 2; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 419 would create and amend provisions in the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act regarding certain employees of the Kansas Department of Corrections. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 440 would authorize occupational therapists to provide limited services to patients without referral from a health care provider and amend the Occupational Therapy Practice Act. Vote: Yeas 121; Absent or not voting: 4. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
Sub for SB 34 would require all rules and regulations adopted under the Rules and Regulations Filing Act to be reviewed by agencies every five years, would establish reporting requirements for agencies, and would establish an alternative revocation procedure for certain rules and regulations. Vote: Yeas 88; Nays 34; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 453 would amend statute concerning the required completion of 40 hours of training in basic resident care skills for unlicensed employees working in adult care homes. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 330 would require the Capitol Preservation Committee to approve plans to place a permanent memorial honoring Kansas Gold Star families on the Statehouse grounds. [Gold Star families have lost a family member in the line of military duty.] Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 331 would amend the effective date specified in the Insurance Code for the risk-based capital instructions promulgated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for property and casualty companies and for life insurance companies. Vote: Yeas 121; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 451 would remove a requirement for which a Kansas resident must provide satisfactory proof that the person is at least 1/16 Indian by blood for purposes of receiving a free, permanent license to hunt, fish, and fur harvest in the state. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
SB 479 would require the Capitol Preservation Committee to approve plans to place a permanent memorial in the state capitol commemorating the work of Kansas suffragists toward achieving the right of women to vote in Kansas and the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
HB 2734 would amend licensure requirements for certain professions licensed by the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith was absent or not voting.
March 21-Senate
HB 2574 would amend law related to awards by the Crime Victims Compensation Board. Vote: Yeas 37; Absent or Not Voting 3. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 22-Senate
SB 340 would make changes to the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act. The bill would address the responsibilities of the State Board of Regents and the responsibilities of postsecondary institutions, and it would authorize the designation of additional eligible programs and fields of study. Votes: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 455 would establish a transfer system for nonresident students between unified school districts based upon the student capacity of each unified school district. Votes: Yeas 23; Nays 16; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
SB 484 would create the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and require interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by public educational institutions to be designated based on biological sex. Votes: Yeas 27; Nays 12; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
SB 496 would establish the Parents’ Bill of Rights for students attending elementary or secondary school in this state. Yeas 24; Nays 15; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen Longbine Voted Nay.
HB 2510 would amend certain investment limitation requirements to increase the permissible investment options in equity interests and preferred stock for Kansas’ domiciled life insurance companies. Yeas 37; Nays 2; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2564 would amend the effective date specified in the Insurance Code for the risk-based capital instructions promulgated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for property and casualty companies and for life insurance companies. Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 23-House
Sub for Sub HB 2512 would make appropriations for the Kansas State Department of Education for FY 2022, FY 2023, and FY 2024; authorize boards of education of school districts to allow students enrolled in grades 6 through 12 to earn course credits through alternative educational opportunities; amend reporting requirements for the Kansas State High School Activities Association; require local school boards to annually review state academic assessments and utilize such assessments and the school district’s building needs assessment when reviewing and approving the school district’s budget; and amend the compulsory school attendance statute to consider students enrolled in a combination of public and private school. Vote: Yeas 76; Nays 46; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay; E. Smith Absent or not voting.
HB 2609 would allow a 15-year-old restricted class C or M driver’s license holder to drive directly to or from any religious worship service held by a religious organization.
This has been abbreviated for print space. Please see www.emporia.gazette.com for the full report.
Vote: Yeas 95; Nays 27; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
Sub. for HB 2615 would require school districts to allow nonresident students to enroll in and attend school in any school district. Vote: Yeas 63; Nays 59; Absent or not voting: 3.
Rep. Highland voted Yea; Schreiber: Nay; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2631 would create the Career Technical Education Credential and Transition Incentive for Employment Success Act, which would provide state aid to school districts for the reimbursement of assessment costs for students who earn certain credentials. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2717 would prohibit municipalities from restricting law enforcement cooperation with federal authorities and would prohibit the use of municipal identification cards from being used to satisfy state proof of identity requirements, including for voter identification. The bill would also make technical changes. Vote: Yeas 84; Nays 38; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
Sub HB 2737 (Map Name: Free State 3F) would redraw the state’s 125 House of Representative districts using data obtained from the 2020 Census. The map may be found at www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Redistricting.html Vote: Yeas 112; Nays 10; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 161 would define “personal delivery device” as a powered device operated primarily on sidewalks and crosswalks and intended primarily for the transport of property on public rights-of-way that does not exceed 550 pounds, excluding cargo, and is capable of navigating with or without the active control or monitoring by a person. Vote: Yeas 75; Nays 47; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 199 would amend law in the Insurance Code governing specially designed policies and short-term policies to update references to short-term limited-duration policies. Vote: Yeas 73; Nays 49; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland voted Yea; Schreiber: Nay; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
H Sub for Sub SB 267 contains FY 2022 supplemental funding, FY 2023 funding for most state agencies, and FY 2023 capital improvement expenditures for certain state agencies. Vote: Yeas 73; Nays 49; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 367 would make various amendments to the statute governing custody and disposition of property seized by law enforcement. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 493 would prohibit municipalities from adopting or enforcing an ordinance, resolution, or regulation that restricts, taxes, prohibits, or regulates the use of plastic and other containers designed for the consumption, transportation or protection of merchandise, food or beverages. Vote: Yeas 74; Nays 48; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Nay; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2231 would exclude from the definition of the crime of conducting a pyramid promotional scheme plans and operations in which participants give consideration in return for the right to receive compensation based upon purchases, provided that the plan or operation does not cause “inventory loading.” Vote: Yeas 118; Nays 3; Present but not voting: 1; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 506 would authorize a Kansas Down syndrome awareness distinctive license plate for issuance on or after January 1, 2023. Vote: Yeas 117; Nays 5; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 434 would amend law in the Kansas Open Records Act relating to captured license plate data. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2340 would amend law increasing the minimum age to purchase or possess tobacco products. Vote: Yeas 79; Nays 43; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2492 would authorize appropriations totaling $2.0 million in FY 2022 to pay claims against the State. Vote: Yeas 116; Nays 6; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 12 would require the Kansas Department for Children and Families to collaborate with community partners and stakeholders to develop a plan to provide an array of evidence-based prevention and early intervention services for families at risk for an out-of-home placement, families that have a child in out-of-home care, and children who are awaiting adoption. Vote: Yeas 117; Nays 5; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2502 would amend the Liquor Control Act regarding where a licensed liquor retailer may sell and deliver alcoholic liquor and cereal malt beverage to a public venue, club, or drinking establishment licensee for resale. Vote: Yeas 112; Nays 10; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2716 would add definitions and increase the amount of reimbursement to Kansas educational institutions from $350,000 to $500,000 in any fiscal year for educational benefits.
Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2495 would define “personal information” to mean any list, record, register, registry, roll, roster, or other compilation of data of any kind that directly or indirectly identifies a person as a member, supporter, or volunteer of, or donor of financial or nonfinancial support to, a nonprofit organization. Vote: Yeas 107; Nays 13; Present but not voting: 2; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 150 would create law related to legal advertising and the use of protected health information to solicit individuals for legal services. Vote: Yeas 75; Nays 47; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
Sub for SB 450 would enact law and amend law relating to the sale of certain state real property. Vote: Yeas 117; Nays 5; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
Sub. for HB 2504 would amend vehicle registration law regarding eligibility for a license plate available to a veteran with a disability, or a person responsible for transporting a veteran with a disability. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
SB 405 would authorize and direct the Executive Director of the Kansas State Historical Society to convey by quitclaim deed a 0.52-acre parcel of land in Johnson County to the Shawnee Tribe. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2697 would amend provisions in the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
HB 2596 would authorize a school district board of education to contract with a transportation network company to transport eight or fewer people to and from school or school-related activities as a contract with the TNC could establish. Vote: Yeas 122; Absent or not voting: 3. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
Sub SB 563 would redraw the state’s 40 Senate districts (Map Name: Liberty 3) and 125 House of Representatives districts (Map Name: Free State 3F) using data obtained from the 2020 Census. Maps may be found at www.kslegresearch.org/KLRDweb/Redistricting.html Vote: Yeas 112; Nays 9; Absent or not voting: 4. Rep. Highland and Schreiber voted Yea; E. Smith: Absent or not voting.
March 23-Senate
On the appointment to the State Corporation Commission: Dwight Keen, Term ends March 15, 2026. Vote: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 155 would update statutes related to newborn screening and designate those statutes as the Newborn Screening Act. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 351 would require the Secretary of State to develop an affidavit system to be used for persons transferring ballots; provide for the use of electronic poll books in elections; authorize the Secretary to review, approve, and adopt rules and regulations regarding the use of such electronic poll books; prohibit voting systems from having the capability of connecting to the internet or other network; create the crime of electronic poll book fraud; and amend requirements related to the testing of election equipment. Vote: Yeas 29; Nays 10; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 489 would amend statute concerning the powers of the Secretary of Health and Environment to issue health orders in response to infectious or contagious diseases. Vote: Yeas 24; Nays 15; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
SB 541 would create law regarding actions taken by a city related to contagious or infectious disease, COVID-19 vaccination passports, actions by governmental entities or public officials affecting worship services or activities, and face mask requirements. Vote: Yeas 24; Nays 14; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
SB 546 would permit operation of driverless-capable vehicles without a human driver with the automated driving system engaged under certain circumstances. Vote: Yeas 24; Nays 12; Present and Passing 3; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2056 would limit county election offices to one remote ballot box for every 30,000 registered voters in the county; require remote ballot boxes to be monitored or under constant video surveillance; tie the available hours of a remote ballot box to the hours of operation of a county election office; extend the advance voting period by three days; and shorten the voter registration deadline before an election by three days. Vote: Yeas 22; Nays 17; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
HB 2110 would require for the next State Employee Health Plan year 2023 to provide coverage for the diagnosis and prescribed treatment for pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) and pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections (PANDAS) for the purposes of studying the utilization and cost of such coverage. Vote: Yeas 32; Nays 4; Present and Passing 3; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2228 would create and amend law related to sexual assault evidence kits and collection of evidence related to abuse or sexual assault. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2239 would create the Golden Years Homestead Property Tax Freeze Program, increase the individual income tax standard deduction, enact the SALT Parity Act, amend law related to carrying forward net operating losses, create tax exemptions for federal disallowances related to certain employment tax credits, create tax credits for contributions to technical and community colleges, and provide for an income tax checkoff for state historic sites. Vote: Yeas 36; Nays 2; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2280 concerns prescribing and dispensing of drugs for off-label use and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines. Vote: Yeas 21; Nays 16; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
HB 2299 would amend the Code of Criminal Procedure to extend from 96 hours to 240 hours the time period within which a search warrant must be executed after it is issued. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2363 would amend law governing compensation for services provided to indigents to require appointed counsel be paid at a rate not to exceed $100 per hour through June 30, 2023, and at a rate not to exceed $120 per hour on and after July 1, 2023. Vote: Yeas 35; Nays 3; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2377 would create and amend law related to driving under the influence and driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence. Vote: Yeas 38; Nays 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2386, as amended, would establish requirements and restrictions for the payment and reimbursement of dental services. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2416 would create law regarding compensation for the use, restriction of use, loss, or destruction of property as a result of governmental actions related to the prevention of or response to contagious or infectious disease. Vote: Yeas 26; Nays 11; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
S Sub HB 2448 would require the Department for Children and Families to assign all able-bodied adults without dependents subject to the food assistance work requirements established by federal law to an employment and training program. Vote: Yeas 27; Nays 12; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2456 would authorize the Secretary of Wildlife and Parks to issue a Kansas kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license on or after January 1, 2023, to Kansas residents of certain ages upon payment of a fee, which could be paid on behalf of the child. Vote: Yeas 38; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2458 would clarify law regarding liability for optometrists and ophthalmologists who provide information required for issuance or renewal of an applicant’s driver’s license. Vote: Yeas 38; Nays 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2462 would amend law to remove committee membership requirements for legislators appointed to the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Sub HB 2466 would create the Promoting Advancement in Computing Knowledge Act, the Computer Science Pre-service Educator Program, and authorize the State Board of Education to provide grants to high-quality professional learning providers. Vote: Yeas 27; Nays 11; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2476 would authorize two distinctive license plates related to military honors and four distinctive license plates related to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for issuance on or after January 1, 2023. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2481 would authorize, on and after July 1, 2022, members of the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System to purchase service time credited as KP&F service for eligible prior in-state, non-federal governmental employment. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2489 would make several amendments to the Technology-enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Act. Vote: Yeas 37; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2490 would amend law governing the Achieving a Better Life Experience savings program, which allows individuals with a disability and their families to save private funds without violating federal means-tested benefit requirements. Votes: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2537 would amend a statute governing hearings by the Commissioner of Insurance to add a provision allowing a person subject to any order issued by the Commissioner to request a hearing on such order. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2541 would shift deposit of certain fees and surcharges from Judicial Branch fee funds to the State General Fund. Vote: Yeas 34; Nays 5; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2547 would amend and enact law supplemental to the Captive Insurance Act to allow a technology-enabled fiduciary financial institution insurance company to operate as an authorized captive insurance company in Kansas. Vote: Yeas 36; Nays 1; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2559 would create the Kansas Cotton Boll Weevil Program, which would be administered by a board of directors. Vote: Yeas 32; Nays 6; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2567 would alter the calculation of local foundation aid within the Kansas School Equity and Enhancement Act. On roll call, the vote was: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2568 would update the Kansas Mortgage Business Act to allow certain mortgage business to be conducted remotely and make changes to definitions and branch licensure and other registration requirements for mortgage companies.Vote: Yeas 38; Nays 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2595 would amend law regarding titling procedures for certain antique vehicles. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2597 would amend law related to property taxes. Vote: Yeas 32; Nays 6; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2605 would expand and clarify the requirements for the Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and create an advisory committee to oversee the Program. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2607 would amend the Kansas Sexually Violent Predator Act regarding the notice of release or anticipated release of sexually violent predators. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2608 would amend and repeal law related to enforcement and collection of criminal restitution. Vote: Yeas 34; Nays 5; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2703 would amend law related to unemployment compensation regarding out-of-state reimbursing employers, fund control tables, solvency and credit rate schedules, and the My Reemployment Plan program. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2712 would establish the Kansas Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial Act. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SCR 1619 urges the adoption of the 2021 Special Committee on Taxation’s conclusions and recommendations regarding the fiscal future of Kansas. Vote: Yeas 28; Nays 11; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SCR 1620, if adopted by a two-thirds majority of each chamber of the Kansas Legislature and approved by voters, would amend the Kansas Constitution to require a supermajority of two-thirds of the members of each chamber to pass any bill creating a new state tax or increasing the rate of any existing state income, sales, compensating use, excise, property, estate, or inheritance tax or any combination thereof. Vote: Yeas 25; Nays 14; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Nay. The resolution was not adopted.
SCR 1621 would amend Article 3 of the Kansas Constitution concerning the method of selection for justices of the Kansas Supreme Court when a vacancy occurs. The amendment would eliminate the Supreme Court Nominating Commission and allow the Governor to appoint a qualified person to the position with the consent of the Senate. Vote: Yeas 26; Nays 13; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. The resolution was not adopted.
HCR 5014, if adopted by a two-thirds majority of each chamber of the Kansas Legislature and approved by voters, would amend the Kansas Constitution to provide that, whenever the Legislature by law has authorized any officer or agency within the executive branch to adopt rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law, the Legislature may provide by law for revocation or suspension of any such rules and regulation, by a majority vote of the members of each house. Vote: Yeas 27; Nays 12; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. The resolution was adopted.
HCR 5022, if adopted by a two-thirds majority of each chamber of the Kansas Legislature and approved by voters, would amend the Kansas Constitution to add language concerning the election of county sheriffs and removal of a sheriff from office. Vote: Yeas 36; Nays 2; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. The resolution was adopted.
HCR 5030 makes findings concerning antisemitism in Kansas and the United States and the adoption of a definition of the term by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Vote: Yeas 38; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Both House and Senate adjourned until Monday, March 28.
Bill descriptions and daily journals of the Kansas Legislature may be accessed through the Kansas Legislature website: http://www.kslegislature.org/
Previous voting records of local legislators during the current legislative section may be read at the Emporia League of Women Voters’ website: https://www.lwvemporia.org/
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton, and Susan Fowler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.