Joan Parker of Emporia passed April 4, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center. She moved to Emporia in November, 2020.
Frances Joan McKinney was born September 11, 1929 in Montrose, CO to Thomas and Frances McKinney. She was an only child. In the 1930s the family moved to Topeka and lived with Joan's paternal grandparents during the hard times of the Depression. She received guidance during those years from her grandmother, a wise but uneducated woman. Joan and her parents moved to Seneca where her father was the John Deere dealer. She met her future husband there and married Raymond Parker on November 24, 1948. Raymond was a federal civil service employee and after several stops the family moved to Manhattan in 1965. They divorced in 1972 and Joan went to work at Kansas State University. She retired in 1997 after many years in the International Student offices.
Joan is survived by two sons, Thomas of Canton, Georgia and Steve of Emporia. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved playing bridge at the Manhattan Senior Center and was sad to leave it behind due to failing eyesight. Her sense of humor was legendary.
Cremation is planned and there will be no services.
