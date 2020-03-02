Dean Howard Evans, 91, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Lebo, Kansas.
Dean was born February 7, 1929 in Osage City, KS, the son of Thomas Howard Evans and Evelyn Alma (Lloyd) Evans. He graduated in 1947 from Lebo High School. He worked at the D.P. Jones store in Lebo until serving in the United States Air Force from 1948-1952. Dean and Frankie Lorraine Casey were married on June 7, 1951. A daughter, Gail Lynette Evans was born on October 20, 1955.
Following his military service in 1952 and through 2012, Dean farmed for George and Sue Evans of Lebo and also assisted with weaning and breaking colts for their annual horse sale. He was employed from 1954 to 1963 as Service and Sales Manager for Lebo Implement Company. From 1964 until retirement in 1990, he served as the postmaster in Lebo for 30 years.
Dean was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 1980 Emporia, Kansas a 61 year member of the American Legion Post #323 in Lebo, Kansas and a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3890 in Osage City. He served on the Lebo City Council from the mid-1950’s through 1990 and was a volunteer fireman and Fire Chief for many decades. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Lebo.
He was a man who never knew a stranger. His interests were many from motorcycling and hunting in his early days to boating, dancing, farming, and helping others. Dean was an avid NASCAR fan who rarely missed watching a race. He was always a positive thinker and even when negative came his way he took it on as a challenge not a problem calling it “just another speed bump in the road of life”.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Terry Lee of 40 years; daughter, Gail (Jon) Dunbar, Lebo; brother and sister-in-law, Evan L. and Pat Evans, Hutchinson; sister, Mary Becker Ervin, Burlington; step-daughter, Lori (Randy) Miller, Lebo; step-sons, Chad (Molly) Wolf, Overland Park and Travis Wolf, Gardner; grandson, Andrew (Crystal) Dunbar, Richmond; step-grandchildren, Shawn (Kristen) Miller, Amber Barrett, Taylor (Storm) Cartee all of Lebo, Taylan and Connor Wolf of Overland Park, KS and 12 great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Frankie Casey Evans; nephew, Gene Evans; and brothers-in-law, Donald Becker and Jerry Ervin.
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lebo First Responders or Lebo American Legion Post #323 and sent in care of the funeral home. Following services the family invites friends to gather in remembrance at the Heidi Inn in Lebo. Cremation will follow services with private inurnment in Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
