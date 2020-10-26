Think of four of your friends, family, and yourself sitting around a dinner table. It is likely that at least one of you will experience symptoms of mental illness this year. Symptoms might include: feeling sad or withdrawn for over two weeks, sudden overwhelming fear for no reason, significant weight loss or gain, seeing, hearing or believing things that aren’t real, excessive use of alcohol, drastic changes in mood and/or personality, change of sleeping habits, difficulty sleeping, or inability to complete daily tasks.
One in 5 will experience mental illness in any given year. Unfortunately, despite the prevalence of mental illness, there continues to be a stigma related to causes and receiving help. One in 25 adults experience a serious mental illness in any given year. Serious mental illnesses are intense, long-lasting and cause significant impacts on ability to function normally. That might mean the person struggles to maintain their home, physical health, relationships, employment, legal concerns, budgeting, or any combination of these.
How does that affect our community?
Mental illness and substance use disorders are involved in one out of every eight emergency department visits by a U.S. adult. Think about the impact of this on our local, rural hospitals.
And consider this: 37% of adults incarcerated in the state and federal prison system have a diagnosed mental illness. Again, think about the community you live in.
Across the U.S. economy, serious mental illness causes $193.2 billion in lost earnings each year. Those are lost earnings right here in our own communities.
More than 20% of people experiencing homelessness have a serious mental health condition. Resources for homeless individuals are incredibly limited, especially in more rural areas.
Okay, okay, okay. We get it! So, how does CrossWinds’ support adults with severe mental illness?
Community Support Services (CSS) department has a single mission: to help individuals with severe mental illnesses to improve their ability to function independently and improve their quality of life by providing them with support. CSS is comprised of case managers, supported employment specialists, SOAR advocates, attendant care, psychosocial groups, peer support and residential services. Each staff plays a vital role to the person’s treatment team by supporting clients in moving forward in stability and recovery. Treatment teams work on skill development to learn and perform hygiene, medication management, budgeting, laundry, grocery shopping, housing, local resources, developing employability skills, mood regulation, coping skills, relationship skills, and overall stability. These services are primarily provided in the community to practice skills in natural settings.
We want clients to be able to live independently in the community with support while preventing re-hospitalizations, re-incarcerations, or even death.
Of the individuals who die by suicide each year, 40% had a diagnosed mental health condition.
Supporting clients
CrossWinds’ CSS department work to support adult clients who are experiencing psychiatric crises, such as being a danger to themselves or others. While case managers have a variety of roles they play, a vital role they play is to link and access community resources, as well as advocating for needs of their clients. Whether that is food bank, housing needs, copays for medications, medical appointments, or completing paperwork, a case manager is skilled at problem solving. Essentially, case managers who are working with adults with severe and persistent mental illnesses are also the truest advocate for each client they serve. They advocate by assisting clients in expressing verbally what they may be feeling that they cannot to primary care physicians, landlords, employers, family members, probation officers, and more.
Peer Support Specialists are staff that self-identify as having struggled with their mental illness but who are stable and able to share their experiences with clients who are currently struggling. Peer support is a vital piece of support for clients to understand that recovery is possible. Psychosocial groups provide education, support, structure, and empowerment to adult clients that meet criteria for severe and persistently mentally ill. Groups topics include current events, depression and anxiety, spirituality, Dual Recovery Anonymous (persons struggling with mental illness and addiction), art therapy, problem solving, and women and men’s support groups.
Attendant Care Coordinator, Sam Bond, M.S., describes attendant care as, “a role where people go out into the community and work with clients one-on-one. This can occur in many ways — but it always comes down to supporting, encouraging, and engaging with clients to push them towards completing functions of daily life. We don’t do things for them, but we make sure that they know they have someone in their corner.”
Another unique service CrossWinds’ CSS department has is an adult group home for individuals who have severe and persistent mental illnesses. CrossWinds’ transitional living program is typically for adults who are transitioning from a higher level of care (private hospital, state hospital, nursing facility for mental health, or even jail) to work towards transitioning to their own independent living. While at the group home, residents learn basic activities of daily living such as hygiene, medication compliance, budgeting, cooking, laundry, as well as overall mental health symptom management.
The goal is to transition adults to independent within four to 10 months with wrapped supports from the CSS department to prevent re-hospitalization or re-incarceration.The best thing that we can do for our communities is to normalize the importance of mental health. For our communities to be as healthy as possible we must start talking about mental illness and breaking down the barriers that prevent people from receiving the assistance that they need to lead a productive, engaged, less symptomatic life. When you think of you and your four friends or family members that may have experienced a mental health crisis this year, what kind of support do you want them to have? And if it is you that experiencing a mental health issue, please don’t hesitate to get the help that you need.
It is okay to not be okay.
CrossWinds is here to help.
