Church basement sale
The First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will hold a church basement sale from 3 - 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. - noon Oct. 24 at the church.
Enter through the west door. An elevator is also available.
Honor Flight “to go” BBQ fundraiser
The USD 252 Honor Flight “to go” BBQ Fundraiser is 5:30 - 7 p.m. Friday during the Olpe High School Homecoming football game.
Menu is pulled pork sandwiches with meat prepared by the Olpe Fire Department, chips, dessert, pop or water. Pick up in front of the Olpe Schools building on Listerscheid Street.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Park Improvements committee is holding a disc golf fundraiser Nov. 1 at the Neosho Rapids Disc Golf Course. 18 holes. Check-in starts at noon at shotgun is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $40.
Register at discgolfscene.com. Fundraiser benefits Neosho Rapids Park Improvements.
Registration open for Emporia Freedom Fest
Registration is open for Emporia Freedom Fest, a series of outdoor events for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors, exercise, and honor all veterans and their families. Events include a Run/Walk 5K, 16- or 40-mile ride, and the Dynamic Disc Freedom Fest Open. Virtual and on-site options.
Proceeds from registration benefit local veterans initiatives.
Register at www.emporiafreefest.org.
Neosho Rapids City Council meets Wednesday
The Neosho Rapids City Council meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Neosho Rapids Community Building in Neosho Rapids.
Military care package drive ongoing
Donate items such as hard candy, cheese, crackers, socks, pencils, notebook paper, puzzles, books and toiletries for our troops through Thursday at the following locations:
Goods Cash Saver, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., 2703 US-50; Graves Drugs, 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, 609 Commercial St.; Mark II Lumber, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, 825 E 6th Ave.; Mel’s Tire, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - noon on Saturday, 915 Graham St.; Reebles Country Mart, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., 1020 Merchant St.; VFW Post No. 1980, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Call Dianne Tebbetts at 620-757-1390 for more information. Volunteers can help package the donations at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Girl Scouts Fall Fun 2020
The Girl Scouts will hold its 2020 fall fun event from 9 a.m. - noon Oct. 17 at 1236 E. 12th Ave. Girls will pick a pumpkin, get a chance to decorate. Play games, dabble in crafts. Fun Patch and snacks provided.
Cost is $20 for girls, adults are free. Register on Ultra Camp by visiting www.ultracamp.com/info/sessiondetail.aspx. Cookie credits can be used.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon. - 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Emporia Presbyterian Church, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Make a life-saving appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment, and bring your photo ID.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
