This Friday, I headed over to the Bowyer Community Building and did something I didn’t think I’d have the opportunity to do for quite some time.
I got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It turns out, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had determined that journalists who cannot work remotely would qualify for Phase 2 of the vaccine rollouts. Two of us in the newsroom were able to get scheduled Friday.
The other three weren’t quick enough on the draw this time around, but they will be ready to get registered next time.
While I had covered the first mass vaccination clinic the previous weekend, I had no idea how fast the process was until I was going through it myself. My appointment was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but I arrived at 10:20 a.m. just to be safe.
The time I spent checking in and in line was less than five minutes — and that’s being generous. A nurse checked me in again at the shot station, wrote down my information on my vaccination card and asked me if I was ready.
The shot itself didn’t hurt too much. Fifteen minutes afterward, they sent me on my way with a cool mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Four hours later my arm was starting to get pretty sore, but it hadn’t fallen off. I’ll be interested to see what sort of side effects I get.
I know it will be worth it.
Back in December I wrote in another editorial that I would get vaccinated when it was my turn, for my friends, for my family and for my community.
I’m proud to say that I’ve made good on that pledge.
COVID-19 has taken a lot from us in less than a year, but we’re making progress.
Keep looking forward, friends. Brighter days are coming.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
