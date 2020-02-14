MCPHERSON — The Emporia High girls wrestling team finished its first day at the McPherson Regional Tournament in second place, with hopes of having even more reason to celebrate on Saturday.
All 11 of the Spartans who made the trip advanced to day two of competition, nine of which earned victories on the mat.
Leading the way is Trinity Ervin, who went 2-0 and will battle for a potential regional championship Saturday night at the 191-pound weight class.
Sujeily Duran, Gloria Peroza, Evelin Geronimo and Maddie Griffin each won two matches.
Kiona Flores-Delgado, Alicia Turpin, Caitlin Bolton and Miranda Taylor each earned one victory.
Regional wrestling will resume on Saturday morning at McPherson High School.
