The Emporia State volleyball team is back in action for the fall season after it reporting to White Auditorium Monday morning.
The Hornets held their first practice at 10 a.m.. A second practice was set for 2:30 p.m. Monday in White Auditorium. They will continue the two a day sessions for the remainder of the week.
The Hornets will open the regular season on Sept. 3 with a neutral site match against Texas A&M-Commerce. First serve from Durant, Okla. is set for 10 a.m. in the first official Emporia State Athletics contest of the 2020-21 school year.
The first home match for Emporia State will be not be until Thursday, Sept. 23 when the Hornets play host to Central Missouri in White Auditorium.
