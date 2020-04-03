Greenwood County Health Department announced the first case of coronavirus disease in Greenwood County Friday.
The case involves a female in her 60s that has recently traveled. No other information will be released about the patient. The Greenwood County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts of this individual, and those who were exposed are being contacted. The department has provided instruction to these case contacts to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, to include fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.
Greenwood County Health Nurse Vicki Lindsay-Ross encourages all residents to follow all social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
KDHE has released guidelines (www.kdheks.gov/coronavi…/COVID-19_Resource_Center) for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited locations in the United States where large numbers of people have contracted the disease. These guidelines are available on Greenwood County Public Health's Facebook page.
Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine
• Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)
• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.
The Greenwood County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners, including County Government, Emergency Management, Hospital, School district and other local partners.
County residents can stay informed by visiting Greenwood County Health Department’s Facebook Page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov.
