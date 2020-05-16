Graduating this weekend with highest honors in Flint Hills Technical College’s Network Technology program, 30-year-old Zachariah Arvieux has become a perfect example of the saying: “It’s never too late to get started on a new path of success.”
After his first stint at the college saw him earn a technical certificate in machine tool technology, Arvieux was able to find steady employment at a local machine shop. Through the job, he gained his first exposure to network technology, becoming intrigued with the unseen aspects of what made the equipment work. The interest acted as just that, an interest, until Arvieux’s wife, Alley, convinced him to pursue more knowledge in the field.
“While working at the machine shop, I would see the IT staff fix problems with the network,” Arvieux said. “This really intrigued me as to how the network worked. Since I had previously been an FHTC student, I knew that I would thrive with the hands-on learning experience that the college offered. What interested me the most about the Network Technology program was simply how the machines could communicate with one another. I understood basic connections, but I was curious how one computer on this side of the world could talk to another computer on the other side of the world.”
With added motivation from Alley and his young sons, Arvieux fueled his basic curiosity into a burning passion to succeed. Throughout his second stint on the Wrangler’s campus, Arvieux involved himself deeper in the college community than ever before, eventually becoming a student senator in his second year back.
“I wanted to become a student senator to be able to create connections with more people throughout the school and community,” Arvieux said. “The opportunity to become a student senator occurred in my third semester, where I then volunteered to represent my department. I was eventually elected to be the vice president of the student senate and the director of activities.”
While working to improve the day-to-day experience and social connectivity of the school for his peers, Arvieux simultaneously found himself improving the campus in a more physical way as he began interning in FHTC’s IT department.
“The most important thing that I learned for network technicians, or IT staff in general, is that people skills are very much needed even though we mainly work with computers,” Arvieux said. “Personally, I learned that even though I prefer to work in the background, it’s very rewarding to help people with computer problems.
“There was a lot more than just sitting at a computer though, too. I ran lines all over campus and fixed problems with laptops and desktops for many of the staff and students on campus. It helped me make even more connections with the faculty and staff during my time of working at FHTC.”
In looking back on the process at large, Arvieux said he had several thanks to give out, from family, to classmates and even instructors. In developing new connections at FHTC — both socially and in a more technical sense — Arvieux was constantly shown he was traveling the right path. Now planning for the future, he hopes to maintain those connections, serving the Emporia community at large in whatever the role requires.
“I would not be where I am today if it were not for my wife, Alley, and two boys, Lyrik and Akai,” Arvieux said. “They motivated me to strive for excellence and to prove that it is okay to learn something new at any age. I also had a classmate, Tiffanie Duncan, who kept me on my toes as we would compete with each other on who received the highest grade. I also had several excellent teachers — Kyle Sumpter, Allan Minor and Adam Starr — along the way. Right now, my plans for the future are to find a job locally in Emporia and to continue to help people with their technical problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.