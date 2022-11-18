An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday.
Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
"I am looking forward to the experience and knowledge that Deputy Chief Taylor brings to this position," said Beck. "I feel he is a good fit for the position and will do well in this new assignment."
Taylor is a lifelong resident of Emporia and attended Emporia State University.
